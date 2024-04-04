© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

April 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 96 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, the Biden Administration warns Israel to change the way it is handling the war with Hamas or risk losing U.S. support. An exclusive conversation with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on efforts to increase security cooperation in Asia. Plus, we go to the southern border with migrants who've made the grueling journey through Mexico and those trying to help them.

Aired: 04/03/24
Extras
Watch 4:39
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Storm system brings tornadoes to South, Midwest
News Wrap: Storm system brings tornadoes to South and Midwest, snow to New England
Clip: S2024 E95 | 4:39
Watch 6:22
PBS NewsHour
Women's college basketball's historic rise in viewership
Can women's college basketball sustain its historic rise in viewership?
Clip: S2024 E95 | 6:22
Watch 10:37
PBS NewsHour
The journey asylum seekers make through Mexico to reach U.S.
A look inside the journey asylum seekers make through Mexico to reach U.S. border
Clip: S2024 E95 | 10:37
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E95 | 57:46
Watch 2:28
PBS NewsHour
Andrés accuses Israel of deliberately targeting WCK members
José Andrés accuses Israel of deliberately targeting World Central Kitchen members
Clip: S2024 E95 | 2:28
Watch 7:10
PBS NewsHour
Anatomy of a Donald Trump speech
Anatomy of a Donald Trump speech
Clip: S2024 E95 | 7:10
Watch 4:16
PBS NewsHour
Primary protest votes hint at challenges for Biden and Trump
Primary protest votes hint at November challenges for Biden and Trump
Clip: S2024 E95 | 4:16
Watch 8:39
PBS NewsHour
Retired military officials discuss Israeli aid convoy strike
Was Israeli strike on aid convoy negligence or accident? Retired military leaders weigh in
Clip: S2024 E95 | 8:39
Watch 6:26
PBS NewsHour
FEMA administrator on expanding access to disaster relief
FEMA administrator discusses expanding access to disaster relief
Clip: S2024 E95 | 6:26
Watch 3:54
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Biden, Xi speak for first time since November
News Wrap: Biden and Xi speak for first time since November summit
Clip: S2024 E94 | 3:54