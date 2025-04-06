© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

April 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 96 | 26m 45s

April 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 04/05/25 | Expires: 05/06/25
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
What to know about Trump’s tariffs and globalization
Clip: S2025 E96 | 5:31
Watch 2:42
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: IDF changes its account of killing of Gaza medics
Clip: S2025 E96 | 2:42
Watch 2:54
PBS News Hour
Scientists work to save ocelots with fertility treatments
Clip: S2025 E96 | 2:54
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Military creates artificial reefs to protect U.S. shorelines
Clip: S2025 E96 | 5:26
Watch 6:06
PBS News Hour
Sports betting surge leads to harassment of college athletes
Clip: S2025 E96 | 6:06
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Protestors across the U.S. rally against Trump’s policies
Clip: S2025 E95 | 7:22
Watch 3:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate pulls all-nighter to pass GOP budget bill
Clip: S2025 E95 | 3:09
Watch 7:29
PBS News Hour
How old whaling logs help scientists track climate change
Clip: S2025 E95 | 7:29
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
April 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E95 | 26:45
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
Are gummy vitamins as effective as vitamin pills?
Clip: S2025 E95 | 5:39