April 6, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
What to know about the effect of Trump’s tariffs on globalization
News Wrap: Israeli military changes its account of killing of 15 medics in Gaza
Scientists work to restore wild ocelot populations with fertility treatments
Why the military is creating artificial reefs to protect U.S. shorelines
Sports betting surge leads to rise in online harassment of elite college athletes
Protestors join more than a thousand rallies across the U.S. against Trump’s policies
News Wrap: Senate pulls all-nighter to pass Republican budget bill
How 200-year-old whaling logs are helping scientists track climate change
April 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Are gummy vitamins as effective as traditional vitamin pills?