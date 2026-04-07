April 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
April 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s shifting messaging on Iran war
Farmers warn of food price spike as war drives up fuel and fertilizer costs
People in recovery find a fresh start by crafting Troublesome Creek instruments
Trump claims Iranians 'want to hear bombs' because they want to be free
Artemis II crew breaks distance record on mission around far side of moon
News Wrap: Russian strikes on southern Ukraine kill at least 4
What international law says about Trump's threats to bomb Iran's bridges and power plants
Iran war on verge of escalation as Trump and Tehran exchange threats
People in Tehran on edge as Trump’s deadline for Iran looms