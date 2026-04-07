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PBS News Hour

April 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 73 | 57m 46s

April 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/06/26 | Expires: 05/07/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E72 | 57:46
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s messaging on Iran war
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump’s shifting messaging on Iran war
Clip: S2026 E72 | 7:18
Watch 8:53
PBS News Hour
Farmers warn of food price spike as war drives up costs
Farmers warn of food price spike as war drives up fuel and fertilizer costs
Clip: S2026 E72 | 8:53
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
People in recovery find fresh start by crafting instruments
People in recovery find a fresh start by crafting Troublesome Creek instruments
Clip: S2026 E72 | 7:08
Watch 3:39
PBS News Hour
Trump says Iranians 'want to hear bombs,' want to be free
Trump claims Iranians 'want to hear bombs' because they want to be free
Clip: S2026 E72 | 3:39
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
Artemis crew sets distance record on mission around moon
Artemis II crew breaks distance record on mission around far side of moon
Clip: S2026 E72 | 6:00
Watch 4:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russian strikes on Ukraine kill at least 4
News Wrap: Russian strikes on southern Ukraine kill at least 4
Clip: S2026 E72 | 4:09
Watch 6:10
PBS News Hour
What international law says on bombing bridges, power plants
What international law says about Trump's threats to bomb Iran's bridges and power plants
Clip: S2026 E72 | 6:10
Watch 6:14
PBS News Hour
Fears of escalation grow as Trump, Tehran exchange threats
Iran war on verge of escalation as Trump and Tehran exchange threats
Clip: S2026 E72 | 6:14
Watch 3:04
PBS News Hour
People in Tehran on edge as Trump’s deadline for Iran looms
People in Tehran on edge as Trump’s deadline for Iran looms
Clip: S2026 E72 | 3:04