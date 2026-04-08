April 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Expert warns Middle East energy infrastructure will take months to recover
U.S.-Iran ceasefire tested by Strait of Hormuz tension and Israel’s war in Lebanon
Trump says Israeli strikes on Lebanon a 'separate skirmish' not part of Iran ceasefire
A Brief But Spectacular take on how life is a play
America’s first billion-dollar climate fund sparks spending debate in Portland
DACA recipient detained by ICE while delivering milk to premature daughter in NICU
Israel strikes Lebanon without warning, hours after Iran ceasefire announced
Former U.S. officials analyze chances fragile Iran ceasefire can hold
News Wrap: NATO chief meets with Trump in bid to ease tensions
Civilians caught in path of Israeli invasion in Lebanon