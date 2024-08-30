© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

August 30, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 244 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, Kamala Harris defends policy shifts in her first interview as the Democratic nominee as reproductive rights become a focal point in the race. The first child to contract polio in Gaza in 25 years highlights the circumstances faced by the displaced population. Plus, three years after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, women describe the brutal repression by the Taliban.

Aired: 08/29/24 | Expires: 09/29/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 24:08
PBS News Hour
August 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
August 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E245 | 24:08
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Why power outages raise carbon monoxide poisoning risk
Why carbon monoxide poisoning is on the rise as extreme weather causes more power outages
Clip: S2024 E245 | 6:43
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Paralympian Tatyana McFadden on her quest for a medal record
Paralympian Tatyana McFadden on her quest for a track and field medal record
Clip: S2024 E245 | 6:25
Watch 4:26
PBS News Hour
Families paying for school lunches grapple with online fees
Families paying for school lunches grapple with recurring online transaction fees
Clip: S2024 E245 | 4:26
Watch 3:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Polio vaccine drive begins for children in Gaza
News Wrap: Polio vaccine drive gets underway for children in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E245 | 3:38
Watch 8:09
PBS News Hour
Young Afghan musicians showcase talent and resilience
Young Afghan musicians showcase talent and resilience after being forced from the country
Clip: S2024 E244 | 8:09
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
Activists secretly educating Afghan children amid crackdown
Activists secretly educating Afghan children amid Taliban crackdown
Clip: S2024 E244 | 5:28
Watch 11:39
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on Trump's abortion narrative
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on Trump trying to change narrative on abortion access
Clip: S2024 E244 | 11:39
Watch 4:56
PBS News Hour
Women in Afghanistan describe Taliban's brutal repression
Women in Afghanistan describe Taliban's brutal repression, 3 years after U.S. withdrawal
Clip: S2024 E244 | 4:56
Watch 7:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Harris fends off challenges in 1st interview
News Wrap: Harris fends off challenges to her policy positions in 1st interview as nominee
Clip: S2024 E244 | 7:27