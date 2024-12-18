© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 355 | 57m 46s

December 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 12/17/24 | Expires: 01/17/25
Watch 8:23
PBS News Hour
Displaced Syrians return to rebuild homes and families
Clip: S2024 E354 | 8:23
Watch 5:20
PBS News Hour
Congress working on budget deal to avoid government shutdown
Clip: S2024 E354 | 5:20
Watch 8:28
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: CEO murder suspect faces terrorism charge
Clip: S2024 E354 | 8:28
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
Electoral College meets to cast official votes for president
Clip: S2024 E354 | 5:29
Watch 10:21
PBS News Hour
Opioid crisis renews focus on expanding access to methadone
Clip: S2024 E354 | 10:21
Watch 4:25
PBS News Hour
The significance of movies added to National Film Registry
Clip: S2024 E354 | 4:25
Watch 9:53
PBS News Hour
Austin Tice's mother has renewed hope he will be found
Clip: S2024 E354 | 9:53
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 17, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E354 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
December 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E353 | 57:46
Watch 4:54
PBS News Hour
Syrian leaders face decisions as they chart path for country
Clip: S2024 E353 | 4:54