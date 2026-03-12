© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

March 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 55 | 57m 46s

March 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 03/11/26 | Expires: 04/11/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E54 | 57:46
Watch 7:54
PBS News Hour
Immigration crackdown sparks fear in people legally in U.S.
Minnesota immigration crackdown continues to spark fear among people in U.S. legally
Clip: S2026 E54 | 7:54
Watch 5:38
PBS News Hour
How Ukraine is helping the U.S. defend against Iran's drones
How Ukraine is helping the U.S. defend against Iran's drone attacks
Clip: S2026 E54 | 5:38
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
How Trump's SAVE America Act would reshape voting
How Trump's SAVE America Act would reshape voting
Clip: S2026 E54 | 6:00
Watch 3:25
PBS News Hour
Group turns line dancing into therapy for grief and trauma
Miami group turns line dancing into therapy for grief and trauma
Clip: S2026 E54 | 3:25
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Iran targets ships in Strait of Hormuz, raising energy fears
Iran targets ships in Strait of Hormuz, raising global energy fears
Clip: S2026 E54 | 5:09
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
Can tapping into oil reserves help stabilize prices?
Can tapping into oil reserves help stabilize prices?
Clip: S2026 E54 | 6:17
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
Ukrainian troops share lessons on stopping Iran's drones
Ukrainian troops share lessons learned from fighting Iran's Shahed drones
Clip: S2026 E54 | 5:05
Watch 4:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Tornadoes kill at least 2 in Indiana
News Wrap: Tornadoes kill at least 2 in Indiana
Clip: S2026 E54 | 4:51
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E53 | 57:46