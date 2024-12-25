© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

December 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 363 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, after 14 months of war, residents of northern Israel remain hesitant about returning home, worried the ceasefire might not hold. A newly discovered galaxy could offer clues on how our Milky Way formed. Plus, with a pioneering "Nutcracker," the Boston Ballet offers a new look for the Christmas tradition.

Aired: 12/24/24 | Expires: 01/24/25
Extras
Watch 5:07
Northern Israel residents hesitant about returning home
Clip: S2024 E363 | 5:07
Watch 6:43
Newly discovered galaxy could offer clues on Milky Way
Clip: S2024 E363 | 6:43
Watch 6:04
Boston Ballet offers a new look for 'The Nutcracker'
Clip: S2024 E363 | 6:04
Watch 7:02
PolitiFact's 'Lie of the Year' and impact on Ohio town
Clip: S2024 E363 | 7:02
Watch 4:52
What makes Bethlehem's Moravian settlements so unique
Clip: S2024 E363 | 4:52
Watch 4:20
News Wrap: At least 38 dead after plane crash in Kazakhstan
Clip: S2024 E363 | 4:20
Watch 57:46
December 24, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E362 | 57:46
Watch 5:59
New FDA rules aim to redefine what's considered 'healthy'
Clip: S2024 E362 | 5:59
Watch 8:35
Mass graves in Syria shed light on Assad regime's brutality
Clip: S2024 E362 | 8:35
Watch 8:52
Concerns swirl over impact of wind farms on fishing industry
Clip: S2024 E362 | 8:52