April 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
The potential impacts of the U.S. birth rate decline
How Palestinian Christians marked Easter against the backdrop of war
Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s mental acuity and unpredictability
Inflation report shows the biggest increase since 2024
Vance heads to Pakistan for talks with Iran to end war
April 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How worried should Americans be as AI threatens jobs?
Hungarian election could end Orbán's grip on power and alter Europe's political landscape
Israelis mark Passover in shadow of war: 'We cannot celebrate together'
Trump’s Iran strategy and rhetoric face scrutiny as Congress returns from recess
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