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PBS News Hour

April 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 77 | 57m 46s

April 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 04/12/26 | Expires: 05/13/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
The potential impacts of the U.S. birth rate decline
The potential impacts of the U.S. birth rate decline
Clip: S2026 E76 | 6:23
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
Palestinian Christians mark Easter against backdrop of war
How Palestinian Christians marked Easter against the backdrop of war
Clip: S2026 E76 | 5:52
Watch 11:04
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s acuity and unpredictability
Brooks and Capehart on Trump’s mental acuity and unpredictability
Clip: S2026 E76 | 11:04
Watch 6:29
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Inflation sees biggest increase since 2024
Inflation report shows the biggest increase since 2024
Clip: S2026 E76 | 6:29
Watch 4:56
PBS News Hour
Vance heads to Pakistan for talks with Iran to end war
Vance heads to Pakistan for talks with Iran to end war
Clip: S2026 E76 | 4:56
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 10, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E76 | 57:46
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
How worried should Americans be as AI threatens jobs?
How worried should Americans be as AI threatens jobs?
Clip: S2026 E76 | 7:03
Watch 10:24
PBS News Hour
Hungarian election could alter Europe's political landscape
Hungarian election could end Orbán's grip on power and alter Europe's political landscape
Clip: S2026 E76 | 10:24
Watch 5:10
PBS News Hour
Israelis mark Passover in shadow of war
Israelis mark Passover in shadow of war: 'We cannot celebrate together'
Clip: S2026 E75 | 5:10
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
Trump’s Iran rhetoric faces scrutiny as Congress returns
Trump’s Iran strategy and rhetoric face scrutiny as Congress returns from recess
Clip: S2026 E75 | 5:00

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