PBS News Hour

December 27, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 365 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, a new report shows a dramatic rise in homelessness across the United States with the increase being especially high among families. Syria's future remains uncertain as the forces that overthrew the Assad government work to combat those loyal to his regime. Plus, we examine the rising risks of house fires and how to prevent and counteract them.

Aired: 12/26/24 | Expires: 01/26/25
Extras
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
Trump asks Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban. What's next?
Why Trump asked the Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban and what’s next
Clip: S2024 E366 | 5:08
Watch 2:32
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Putin apologizes after Azerbaijani airliner crash
News Wrap: Putin apologizes after deadly Azerbaijani airliner crash
Clip: S2024 E366 | 2:32
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
A look back at deadly Indian Ocean tsunami 20 years later
Looking back at the devastating Indian Ocean tsunami 20 years later
Clip: S2024 E366 | 7:55
Watch 8:13
PBS News Hour
The chart-toppers and breakthrough music artists of 2024
The chart-topping hits and breakthrough music artists of 2024
Clip: S2024 E366 | 8:13
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
December 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
December 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E366 | 26:45
Watch 6:21
PBS News Hour
A look at the biggest stories of 2024 through images
A look at the biggest stories of 2024 through the images of photojournalists
Clip: S2024 E365 | 6:21
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Expert details best ways to prevent house fires
Expert details best ways to prevent house fires as risks rise during winter months
Clip: S2024 E365 | 6:49
Watch 9:15
PBS News Hour
Syrian rulers try to calm tensions involving Assad loyalists
Syria's new rulers try to contain growing tensions involving Assad loyalists
Clip: S2024 E365 | 9:15
Watch 9:31
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump allies clashing
Brooks and Capehart on Trump allies clashing over immigration policy
Clip: S2024 E365 | 9:31
Watch 6:28
PBS News Hour
U.S. sees dramatic rise in homelessness among families
U.S. sees dramatic rise in homelessness among families in 2024
Clip: S2024 E365 | 6:28