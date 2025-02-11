© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

February 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 42 | 57m 46s

February 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/10/25 | Expires: 03/13/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:07
PBS News Hour
Trump repeats Gaza idea as Israel threatens to end ceasefire
Trump doubles down on Gaza takeover idea as Israel threatens to restart war with Hamas
Clip: S2025 E42 | 4:07
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: American Marc Fogel released from Russia
News Wrap: American Marc Fogel released from Russian detention
Clip: S2025 E42 | 7:00
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
Students keep learning after wildfires destroy schools
Students and teachers find ways to keep learning after wildfires destroy schools
Clip: S2025 E42 | 7:03
Watch 9:31
PBS News Hour
The long-term impact of Trump's cuts to medical research
The possible long-term impact of Trump's cuts to medical research funding
Clip: S2025 E42 | 9:31
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
UNAIDS says infections could soar if U.S. drops support
UN AIDS agency says HIV infections could soar worldwide if U.S. drops support
Clip: S2025 E42 | 5:54
Watch 5:20
PBS News Hour
Corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams dropped
Justice Department drops corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams
Clip: S2025 E42 | 5:20
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
'Nickel Boys' director RaMell Ross on his distinct style
'Nickel Boys' director RaMell Ross on his distinct style and earning an Oscar nomination
Clip: S2025 E42 | 6:46
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
Sen. Kim on why he says U.S. nearing constitutional crisis
Democratic Sen. Andy Kim explains why he thinks U.S. is nearing a constitutional crisis
Clip: S2025 E42 | 6:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E41 | 57:46
Watch 8:24
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump approval polls
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what the American public thinks about Trump's 2nd term
Clip: S2025 E41 | 8:24