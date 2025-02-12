© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

February 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 43 | 57m 46s

February 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/11/25 | Expires: 03/14/25
Watch 6:19
PBS News Hour
Musk's influence grows as Trump hands him more power
Elon Musk's influence in the White House grows as Trump hands him more power
Clip: S2025 E43 | 6:19
Watch 6:11
PBS News Hour
Trump's vision for dismantling the Department of Education
Trump's vision for dismantling the Department of Education
Clip: S2025 E43 | 6:11
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: U.S. frees Vinnik in Russian prisoner swap
News Wrap: U.S. frees cybercriminal Vinnik in Russian prisoner swap for Mark Fogel
Clip: S2025 E43 | 6:35
Watch 8:11
PBS News Hour
Experts on what U.S. policy shifts on Ukraine mean for NATO
Experts examine what the U.S. policy shifts on Ukraine mean for NATO
Clip: S2025 E43 | 8:11
Watch 4:15
PBS News Hour
Hegseth tells NATO Ukraine membership unlikely
Hegseth tells NATO Ukraine membership unlikely as Trump says Putin will discuss ending war
Clip: S2025 E43 | 4:15
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
House Republicans reveal their budget blueprint
House Republicans reveal their budget blueprint
Clip: S2025 E43 | 5:22
Watch 8:07
PBS News Hour
Adrien Brody unpacks his performance in 'The Brutalist'
Adrien Brody unpacks his performance as a complicated man driven by art in 'The Brutalist'
Clip: S2025 E43 | 8:07
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
DOGE needs to be more transparent, former GAO head says
Musk's DOGE needs to be 'much more transparent' in spending cuts, former GAO head says
Clip: S2025 E43 | 6:35
Watch 4:07
PBS News Hour
Trump repeats Gaza idea as Israel threatens to end ceasefire
Trump doubles down on Gaza takeover idea as Israel threatens to restart war with Hamas
Clip: S2025 E42 | 4:07
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: American Marc Fogel released from Russia
News Wrap: American Marc Fogel released from Russian detention
Clip: S2025 E42 | 7:00