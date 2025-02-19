© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

February 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 50 | 57m 46s

February 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/18/25 | Expires: 03/21/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
Epidemiologist looks at Trump strategies against bird flu
Epidemiologist analyzes Trump administration's strategies against bird flu
Clip: S2025 E50 | 5:54
Watch 3:21
PBS News Hour
Judge in Eric Adams case asks DOJ why it's dropping charges
Judge overseeing Eric Adams corruption case asks DOJ why it's dropping charges
Clip: S2025 E50 | 3:21
Watch 6:59
PBS News Hour
Navy commander fights Trump's trans military ban
'I want to keep serving': Navy commander fights Trump's trans military ban
Clip: S2025 E50 | 6:59
Watch 7:51
PBS News Hour
Reality of Panama Canal control as Trump threatens action
The history of the Panama Canal and reality of its control as Trump threatens action
Clip: S2025 E50 | 7:51
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Bolsonaro charged with attempting coup
News Wrap: Bolsonaro charged with attempting coup after losing Brazil's election
Clip: S2025 E50 | 6:05
Watch 8:30
PBS News Hour
Fired inspectors general issue warning about oversight void
Inspectors general fired by Trump issue warning about lack of oversight
Clip: S2025 E50 | 8:30
Watch 9:36
PBS News Hour
Robert Putnam on how U.S. became polarized and how to fix it
Robert Putnam reflects on how America became so polarized and what can unify the nation
Clip: S2025 E50 | 9:36
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
Examining the truth about fighting fires in California
Examining the truth about fighting fires in California amid water management claims
Clip: S2025 E49 | 5:58
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
Toronto crash and FAA layoffs add to air safety concerns
Toronto plane crash and FAA layoffs add to air safety concerns
Clip: S2025 E49 | 6:26
Watch 8:28
PBS News Hour
Andrew Young on the political moment and his life of service
Andrew Young on the current political moment and his life of service
Clip: S2025 E49 | 8:28