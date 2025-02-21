February 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
The potential consequences of Trump’s unprecedented Pentagon shakeup
February 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
News Wrap: Trump touts his administration’s achievements at CPAC
The Project 2025 policies the Trump administration is already implementing
The effect of generational trauma on Black women
Green Book exhibit showcases history, struggles and triumphs of Black travel in the U.S.
German voters head to polls Sunday in election dominated by immigration concerns
Syria's minority sects concerned new government won't protect them
Brooks and Capehart on Republicans facing backlash over federal cuts
Ex-ranger on how Trump's mass government firings are affecting the National Park Service