PBS News Hour

February 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 52 | 56m 45s

February 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/20/25 | Expires: 03/23/25
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
The potential consequences of Trump’s unprecedented Pentagon shakeup
Clip: S2025 E53 | 5:34
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
February 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E53 | 26:44
Watch 4:10
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump touts his administration’s achievements at CPAC
Clip: S2025 E53 | 4:10
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
The Project 2025 policies the Trump administration is already implementing
Clip: S2025 E53 | 6:52
Watch 6:41
PBS News Hour
The effect of generational trauma on Black women
Clip: S2025 E53 | 6:41
Watch 6:11
PBS News Hour
Green Book exhibit showcases history, struggles and triumphs of Black travel in the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E52 | 6:11
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
German voters head to polls Sunday in election dominated by immigration concerns
Clip: S2025 E52 | 7:50
Watch 7:43
PBS News Hour
Syria's minority sects concerned new government won't protect them
Clip: S2025 E52 | 7:43
Watch 11:09
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Republicans facing backlash over federal cuts
Clip: S2025 E52 | 11:09
Watch 4:21
PBS News Hour
Ex-ranger on how Trump's mass government firings are affecting the National Park Service
Clip: S2025 E52 | 4:21