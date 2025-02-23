© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

February 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 54 | 26m 45s

February 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 02/22/25 | Expires: 03/25/25
Extras
Watch 5:29
PBS News Hour
What Trump’s executive order on IVF means for Americans
What Trump’s IVF executive order means for access to fertility assistance for Americans
Clip: S2025 E54 | 5:29
Watch 3:10
PBS News Hour
German voters shift firmly to the right in landmark election
German voters shift substantially to the right in landmark election
Clip: S2025 E54 | 3:10
Watch 3:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hamas accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal
News Wrap: Hamas accuses Israel of violating ceasefire deal by delaying prisoner release
Clip: S2025 E54 | 3:15
Watch 7:34
PBS News Hour
New film shows fear in Europe of Putin’s aims beyond Ukraine
New film highlights fear in Estonia, Finland and Sweden of Putin’s aims beyond Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E54 | 7:34
Watch 3:41
PBS News Hour
Thousands attend funeral of slain Hezbollah leader Nasrallah
Thousands attend funeral of Hassan Nasrallah, longtime Hezbollah leader killed by Israel
Clip: S2025 E54 | 3:41
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
The potential consequences of Trump’s Pentagon shakeup
The potential consequences of Trump’s unprecedented Pentagon shakeup
Clip: S2025 E53 | 5:34
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
February 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E53 | 26:44
Watch 4:10
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump touts administration’s achievements at CPAC
News Wrap: Trump touts his administration’s achievements at CPAC
Clip: S2025 E53 | 4:10
Watch 6:52
PBS News Hour
The Project 2025 policies Trump is already implementing
The Project 2025 policies the Trump administration is already implementing
Clip: S2025 E53 | 6:52
Watch 6:41
PBS News Hour
Psychologist discusses how generational trauma affects Black women
The effect of generational trauma on Black women
Clip: S2025 E53 | 6:41