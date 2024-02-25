© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

February 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 57 | 24m 09s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at the state of health care for children of low-income families in Florida, and what a federal lawsuit could mean there and the rest of the country. Then, how vaccine hesitancy and misinformation are playing into rising rates of measles and COVID. Plus, the story of a Black midwife who served the community where she had been enslaved.

Aired: 02/24/24 | Expires: 03/26/24
Watch 3:05
PBS NewsHour
The story of Granny Hayden, a Black midwife and former slave
Clip: S2024 E57 | 3:05
Watch 1:09
PBS NewsHour
A look at what might be the brightest object in the universe
Clip: S2024 E57 | 1:09
Watch 5:17
PBS NewsHour
How vaccine hesitancy is playing into rising measles rates
Clip: S2024 E57 | 5:17
Watch 8:20
PBS NewsHour
What a federal lawsuit means for kids health care in Florida
Clip: S2024 E57 | 8:20
Watch 2:42
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Trump wins GOP primary in South Carolina
Clip: S2024 E57 | 2:42
Watch 4:26
PBS NewsHour
How South Carolina may affect Haley’s fight for nomination
Clip: S2024 E56 | 4:26
Watch 2:43
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: In Russia, Navalny’s body returned to his mother
Clip: S2024 E56 | 2:43
Watch 6:11
PBS NewsHour
The growing health crisis of loneliness in America
Clip: S2024 E56 | 6:11
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
February 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E56 | 24:09
Watch 7:03
PBS NewsHour
What lies ahead for Ukraine, 2 years since Russia’s invasion
Clip: S2024 E56 | 7:03