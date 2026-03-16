March 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Chaotic weather system delays U.S. travelers
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the impact of Trump's push for the SAVE Act
Iranians share messages describing daily life under the shadow of war
Middle East experts discuss Trump’s pressure on NATO to reopen Strait of Hormuz
A Brief But Spectacular take on the signs of exploitation
Anti-Islamic rhetoric from GOP politicians spark concerns over religious hatred
March 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
More Marines heading to Middle East as U.S. continues relentless strikes on Iran
News Wrap: Federal judge blocks subpoenas in DOJ's Powell probe
Pregnant migrant girls held at Texas center criticized for inadequate care