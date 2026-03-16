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PBS News Hour

March 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 57 | 57m 46s

March 16, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 03/15/26 | Expires: 04/15/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:22
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Chaotic weather system delays U.S. travelers
News Wrap: Chaotic weather system delays U.S. travelers
Clip: S2026 E57 | 8:22
Watch 8:07
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's push for the SAVE Act
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the impact of Trump's push for the SAVE Act
Clip: S2026 E57 | 8:07
Watch 9:02
PBS News Hour
Iranians share messages describing life in the midst of war
Iranians share messages describing daily life under the shadow of war
Clip: S2026 E57 | 9:02
Watch 7:44
PBS News Hour
Mideast experts on Trump’s push to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Middle East experts discuss Trump’s pressure on NATO to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Clip: S2026 E57 | 7:44
Watch 2:29
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on the signs of exploitation
A Brief But Spectacular take on the signs of exploitation
Clip: S2026 E57 | 2:29
Watch 8:05
PBS News Hour
Anti-Islamic rhetoric from GOP politicians spark concerns
Anti-Islamic rhetoric from GOP politicians spark concerns over religious hatred
Clip: S2026 E57 | 8:05
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E56 | 57:46
Watch 4:56
PBS News Hour
More Marines head to Mideast as U.S. continues Iran strikes
More Marines heading to Middle East as U.S. continues relentless strikes on Iran
Clip: S2026 E56 | 4:56
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Federal judge blocks subpoenas in Powell probe
News Wrap: Federal judge blocks subpoenas in DOJ's Powell probe
Clip: S2026 E56 | 5:34
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
Pregnant migrant girls face inadequate care in Texas center
Pregnant migrant girls held at Texas center criticized for inadequate care
Clip: S2026 E56 | 5:49