PBS NewsHour

January 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 21

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, as New Hampshire prepares for its primary, will Trump’s remaining opponent be able to erode his support? Then, how the discovery of lead in some applesauce pouches is exposing issues about how food reaches our shelves and who has oversight. Plus, a new method of execution set to be used in Alabama raises questions about how states carry out the death penalty.

Aired: 01/20/24
Watch 5:37
PBS NewsHour
Alabama’s plan to execute man using nitrogen raises concerns
Watch 6:57
PBS NewsHour
What New Hampshire voters care about as GOP contest narrows
Watch 5:46
PBS NewsHour
Lead-tainted applesauce exposes food safety oversight issues
Watch 3:42
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Moscow blames Ukraine for deadly Donetsk shelling
Watch 6:28
PBS NewsHour
Montanans fish for answers amid mysterious trout decline
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
January 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 2:10
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Dangerous freeze blamed for over 60 U.S. deaths
Watch 6:49
PBS NewsHour
What to know about abortion issues on state ballots in 2024
Watch 7:04
PBS NewsHour
Travelers feel the pinch as airlines cash in on added fees
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
January 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
