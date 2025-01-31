© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

January 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 31 | 57m 46s

January 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/30/25 | Expires: 03/02/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge blocks Trump's plans to freeze grants
News Wrap: Judge blocks Trump's plans to freeze federal grants and loans until Monday
Clip: S2025 E31 | 5:17
Watch 9:53
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's tariffs and spending freeze
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's new tariffs and spending freeze chaos
Clip: S2025 E31 | 9:53
Watch 10:00
PBS News Hour
Musicians work to forge relations between U.S. and Cuba
Musicians use their art as a gateway to better relations between the U.S. and Cuba
Clip: S2025 E31 | 10:00
Watch 8:04
PBS News Hour
Helicopters restricted near D.C. airport after collision
Helicopter flights heavily restricted near Washington airport after midair collision
Clip: S2025 E31 | 8:04
Watch 7:28
PBS News Hour
Syrian revolutionary describes his vision for rebuilding
Syrian revolutionary describes his vision for rebuilding after 13 years of civil war
Clip: S2025 E31 | 7:28
Watch 3:24
PBS News Hour
What we know about Trump's tariffs on Mexico, Canada, China
What we know about Trump's plan to slap tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China
Clip: S2025 E31 | 3:24
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
UNRWA vows to keep providing aid to Gaza despite Israeli ban
UNRWA vows to keep providing aid to Gaza despite Israeli ban
Clip: S2025 E31 | 7:57
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E30 | 57:46
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
Neko Case reveals difficult journey to stardom in new book
Neko Case reveals difficult journey to stardom in 'The Harder I Fight the More I Love You'
Clip: S2025 E30 | 6:31
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Congo's foreign minister describes rebel offensive
Congo's foreign minister describes unstable conditions as rebels seize territory
Clip: S2025 E30 | 6:49