July 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
July 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
A look at the Project 2025 plan to reshape government and Trump's links to its authors
News Wrap: Airstrike on shelter in Khan Younis kills at least 25
Poland's foreign minister on defending Ukraine and its path to NATO membership
'He has a record to run on': Rep. Crockett defends Biden amid Democratic concerns
Democrats navigate divisions around supporting Biden or calling for him to step aside
Hurricane Beryl leaves millions in Texas without power amid scorching heat
Tween skincare obsession fuels industry boom and raises concerns
How artists are using their talents to help San Jose reduce its carbon footprint
Biden pushes back as more Democrats call for him to step aside