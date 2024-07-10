© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 193 | 57m 46s

July 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/09/24 | Expires: 08/09/24
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E192 | 57:46
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
The Project 2025 plan and Trump's links to its authors
A look at the Project 2025 plan to reshape government and Trump's links to its authors
Clip: S2024 E192 | 6:48
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Airstrike on shelter in Khan Younis kills 25
News Wrap: Airstrike on shelter in Khan Younis kills at least 25
Clip: S2024 E192 | 5:39
Watch 8:44
PBS News Hour
Poland's foreign minister on Ukraine's path to joining NATO
Poland's foreign minister on defending Ukraine and its path to NATO membership
Clip: S2024 E192 | 8:44
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
Rep. Crockett defends Biden amid Democratic concerns
'He has a record to run on': Rep. Crockett defends Biden amid Democratic concerns
Clip: S2024 E192 | 6:34
Watch 7:53
PBS News Hour
Democrats navigate divisions around supporting Biden
Democrats navigate divisions around supporting Biden or calling for him to step aside
Clip: S2024 E192 | 7:53
Watch 2:31
PBS News Hour
Beryl leaves millions without power amid scorching heat
Hurricane Beryl leaves millions in Texas without power amid scorching heat
Clip: S2024 E192 | 2:31
Watch 7:59
PBS News Hour
What's behind the tween skincare obsession
Tween skincare obsession fuels industry boom and raises concerns
Clip: S2024 E192 | 7:59
Watch 6:38
PBS News Hour
Artists use talents to help San Jose reduce carbon footprint
How artists are using their talents to help San Jose reduce its carbon footprint
Clip: S2024 E192 | 6:38
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
Biden pushes back as Democrats call for him to step aside
Biden pushes back as more Democrats call for him to step aside
Clip: S2024 E191 | 6:13