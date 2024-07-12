July 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Ongoing power outages after hurricane leave many frustrated in Texas heat
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's battle to stay in the race
Police refer felony murder charges in death of Milwaukee man held down by security guards
Symphony celebrates NATO's 75th anniversary with music from member nations
Biden fails to quiet Democratic doubters as more express concern about his prospects
New poll shows potential Biden replacements might not fare better
Inside the Trump campaign's strategy to seize on Biden's missteps
July 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tennessee church thrives by leaning into hardline politics as attendance falls nationwide
Biden faces major public test as more Democrats call for him to step aside