PBS News Hour

July 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 195 | 57m 46s

July 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/11/24 | Expires: 08/11/24
Extras
Watch 8:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Ongoing power outages after hurricane leave many frustrated in Texas heat
Clip: S2024 E195 | 8:49
Watch 10:50
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's battle to stay in the race
Clip: S2024 E195 | 10:50
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
Police refer felony murder charges in death of Milwaukee man held down by security guards
Clip: S2024 E195 | 9:07
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
Symphony celebrates NATO's 75th anniversary with music from member nations
Clip: S2024 E195 | 5:52
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
Biden fails to quiet Democratic doubters as more express concern about his prospects
Clip: S2024 E195 | 4:50
Watch 5:23
PBS News Hour
New poll shows potential Biden replacements might not fare better
Clip: S2024 E195 | 5:23
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
Inside the Trump campaign's strategy to seize on Biden's missteps
Clip: S2024 E195 | 7:00
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E194 | 57:46
Watch 13:37
PBS News Hour
Tennessee church thrives by leaning into hardline politics
Tennessee church thrives by leaning into hardline politics as attendance falls nationwide
Clip: S2024 E194 | 13:37
Watch 4:12
PBS News Hour
Biden faces public test as more call for him to end bid
Biden faces major public test as more Democrats call for him to step aside
Clip: S2024 E194 | 4:12