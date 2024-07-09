July 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Biden pushes back as more Democrats call for him to step aside
July 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Maui residents say their ongoing illnesses are connected to the devastating 2023 wildfires
News Wrap: At least 31 dead in Ukraine after a Russian missile attack
'He's the guy who beat Trump': Rep. Dean on why she wants Biden to stay in race
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden's future in the race and Trump's ties to Project 2025
French voters block far-right win but leave country without parliamentary majority
Democratic Rep. Smith says Biden 'not an effective messenger' and should drop out
Can a tax on livestock emissions help curb climate change? Denmark aims to find out
News Wrap: Biden seeks comeback on campaign trail amid turmoil among Democrats