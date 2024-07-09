© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 192 | 57m 46s

July 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/08/24 | Expires: 08/08/24
Extras
PBS News Hour
Biden pushes back as more Democrats call for him to step aside
Clip: S2024 E191 | 6:13
PBS News Hour
July 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E191 | 57:46
PBS News Hour
Maui residents say their ongoing illnesses are connected to the devastating 2023 wildfires
Clip: S2024 E191 | 7:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: At least 31 dead in Ukraine after a Russian missile attack
Clip: S2024 E191 | 7:00
PBS News Hour
'He's the guy who beat Trump': Rep. Dean on why she wants Biden to stay in race
Clip: S2024 E191 | 6:36
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden's future in the race and Trump's ties to Project 2025
Clip: S2024 E191 | 8:30
PBS News Hour
French voters block far-right win but leave country without parliamentary majority
Clip: S2024 E191 | 7:53
PBS News Hour
Democratic Rep. Smith says Biden 'not an effective messenger' and should drop out
Clip: S2024 E191 | 8:05
PBS News Hour
Can a tax on livestock emissions help curb climate change? Denmark aims to find out
Clip: S2024 E190 | 6:55
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Biden seeks comeback on campaign trail amid turmoil among Democrats
Clip: S2024 E190 | 3:41