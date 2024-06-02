© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

June 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 155 | 24m 09s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, why car thefts throughout America have skyrocketed over the last four years. Then, the effect of racial disparities in financial literacy on America’s widening wealth gap. Plus, the PBS NewsHour’s Student Reporting Labs takes a look inside a D.C. community helping foster Black-owned businesses.

Aired: 06/01/24
