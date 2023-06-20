June 20, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Panel discussion following the film Afrofantastic. Featuring filmmaker Julian Chambliss
News Wrap: Search underway for missing sub carrying five people to Titanic wreck site
The grandmother of Juneteenth on what the holiday means for Americans
Group of young people sue Montana over inaction on climate change
Greek coast guard questioned over response to deadly sinking of migrant vessel
Submersible visiting Titanic wreckage with five people onboard reported missing
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden's campaign strategy
Blinken and Xi agree to stabilize relations, but differences remain unresolved
Report says DOJ resisted investigating Trump's role in Jan. 6 for over a year
June 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
