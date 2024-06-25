© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: 90.5 FM and AM870 reception
PBS News Hour

June 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 178 | 57m 46s

June 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 06/24/24 | Expires: 07/25/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 11:05
PBS News Hour
Assange pleads guilty in U.S. case in deal to gain freedom
Assange pleads guilty in U.S. case in deal to gain freedom
Clip: S2024 E178 | 11:05
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E177 | 57:46
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
Amy Walter and Francesca Chambers on debate expectations
Amy Walter and Francesca Chambers on expectations for the Biden-Trump debate
Clip: S2024 E177 | 8:08
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
'Monuments of Solidarity' highlights activism in art
'Monuments of Solidarity' exhibition highlights an activist's approach to making art
Clip: S2024 E177 | 7:11
Watch 8:16
PBS News Hour
Loss of major water source threatens Great Plains farming
Depletion of major groundwater source threatens Great Plains farming
Clip: S2024 E177 | 8:16
Watch 2:49
PBS News Hour
N.Y. primary reflects Democratic divide over Israel support
New York primary race reflects Democratic Party divide over Israel support
Clip: S2024 E177 | 2:49
Watch 6:28
PBS News Hour
Trump vows to defund schools requiring vaccines for students
Trump vows to defund schools requiring vaccines for students if he's reelected
Clip: S2024 E177 | 6:28
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Cyberattack disrupts business at thousands of car dealers
Cyberattack on software company disrupts business at thousands of car dealerships
Clip: S2024 E177 | 6:25
Watch 6:38
PBS News Hour
Netanyahu says 'intense' phase of Gaza war will end soon
Netanyahu says Israel may shift focus to Hezbollah in Lebanon after Gaza war ends
Clip: S2024 E177 | 6:38
Watch 5:43
PBS News Hour
NEWS WRAP
NEWS WRAP
Clip: S2024 E177 | 5:43