© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

March 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 59 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, Israel kills another top Iranian official as lawmakers on Capitol Hill question intelligence officials about the reasons for starting the war. The nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, testifies in his confirmation hearing. Plus, migrants in Lebanon are once again caught in limbo as the regional war escalates.

Aired: 03/17/26 | Expires: 04/17/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E58 | 57:46
Watch 7:20
PBS News Hour
Mideast analysts on Iran’s leadership after Larijani's death
Mideast analysts on Iran’s leadership after Larijani's death
Clip: S2026 E58 | 7:20
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
What Kent’s resignation says about U.S. intelligence
What Joe Kent’s resignation says about U.S. intelligence and counterterrorism efforts
Clip: S2026 E58 | 5:49
Watch 4:48
PBS News Hour
Strikes kill Iranian officials in another blow to leadership
Strikes kill high-level Iranian officials in another blow to country's leadership
Clip: S2026 E58 | 4:48
Watch 2:15
PBS News Hour
Who is Joe Kent, the U.S. official who quit over Iran war?
Who is Joe Kent, the counterterrorism official who resigned over the Iran war?
Clip: S2026 E58 | 2:15
Watch 5:24
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Cuba slowly restoring power after blackout
News Wrap: Cuba slowly restoring power as Rubio calls for new leadership
Clip: S2026 E58 | 5:24
Watch 7:06
PBS News Hour
Venezuela’s historic run meets USA in WBC final
Venezuela’s historic run meets USA in World Baseball Classic final
Clip: S2026 E58 | 7:06
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
A look at Mullin’s rise from MMA fighter to MAGA warrior
A look at Mullin’s rise from MMA fighter to MAGA warrior and DHS nomination
Clip: S2026 E58 | 6:08
Watch 5:08
PBS News Hour
LA port chief on how the Iran war is impacting global trade
LA port chief on how the Iran war is impacting global trade
Clip: S2026 E58 | 5:08
Watch 7:27
PBS News Hour
Artists use creativity in protesting immigration crackdown
Chicago artists channel creativity into protesting the immigration crackdown
Clip: S2026 E58 | 7:27