March 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
March 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Cuba’s economic and energy crisis worsens as Trump threatens action
Americans divided on nation's history as 250th anniversary nears
Investigation uncovers sexual abuse allegations against Cesar Chavez
Lawmakers press U.S. intelligence officials on Iran war as new strikes jolt oil markets
News Wrap: U.S. eases sanctions on Venezuela's state-owned oil company
Trump has 'no plan' on how to end Iran war, Sen. Murphy says
Mullin grilled on past remarks in tense DHS confirmation hearing
Migrants in Lebanon displaced again as Mideast conflict escalates
A look at Mullin’s rise from MMA fighter to MAGA warrior and DHS nomination