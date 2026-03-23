March 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP facing midterm pressure from DHS shutdown, Iran war
Deadly LaGuardia plane collision comes as U.S. air system faces significant stress
ICE agents deploy to major U.S. airports as TSA faces shutdown shortages
Trump rejects Senate proposal to reopen DHS without ICE funding
Supreme Court hears mail-in ballot case that could impact the midterms
Trump says Iran wants 'deal' to end war, but regime denies talks and strikes continue
News Wrap: Senate on track to confirm Mullin as DHS secretary
Geoff Bennett explores Black comedy’s history and cultural impact in 'Black Out Loud'
Long lines, frustrations grow at airports as DHS shutdown strains TSA staffing
Zohran Mamdani on his bold agenda, tackling Islamophobia and working with Trump