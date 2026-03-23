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PBS News Hour

March 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 62 | 57m 46s

March 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 03/22/26 | Expires: 04/22/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:48
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP's midterm pressure
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP facing midterm pressure from DHS shutdown, Iran war
Clip: S2026 E62 | 8:48
Watch 4:49
PBS News Hour
LaGuardia collision comes as U.S. air system faces stress
Deadly LaGuardia plane collision comes as U.S. air system faces significant stress
Clip: S2026 E62 | 4:49
Watch 6:14
PBS News Hour
ICE deployed to airports as TSA faces shutdown shortages
ICE agents deploy to major U.S. airports as TSA faces shutdown shortages
Clip: S2026 E62 | 6:14
Watch 3:52
PBS News Hour
Trump rejects deal to reopen DHS without ICE funding
Trump rejects Senate proposal to reopen DHS without ICE funding
Clip: S2026 E62 | 3:52
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court hears ballot case that could impact midterms
Supreme Court hears mail-in ballot case that could impact the midterms
Clip: S2026 E62 | 6:17
Watch 8:18
PBS News Hour
Trump says Iran wants to end war, but regime denies talks
Trump says Iran wants 'deal' to end war, but regime denies talks and strikes continue
Clip: S2026 E62 | 8:18
Watch 4:12
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate on track to confirm Mullin as DHS head
News Wrap: Senate on track to confirm Mullin as DHS secretary
Clip: S2026 E62 | 4:12
Watch 8:57
PBS News Hour
Geoff Bennett explores Black comedy in 'Black Out Loud'
Geoff Bennett explores Black comedy’s history and cultural impact in 'Black Out Loud'
Clip: S2026 E62 | 8:57
Watch 5:16
PBS News Hour
Frustrations grow at airports as DHS shutdown strains TSA
Long lines, frustrations grow at airports as DHS shutdown strains TSA staffing
Clip: S2026 E61 | 5:16
Watch 11:26
PBS News Hour
Mamdani on his bold agenda and working with Trump
Zohran Mamdani on his bold agenda, tackling Islamophobia and working with Trump
Clip: S2026 E61 | 11:26