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PBS News Hour

March 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 61 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, President Trump lashes out at NATO allies for not helping to secure the Strait of Hormuz as Iran continues to strike oil and gas facilities in the region. A wide-ranging conversation with New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Plus, despite the president's vow to revive manufacturing, we explore why finding a factory job has become so difficult in the U.S.

Aired: 03/19/26 | Expires: 04/19/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:57
PBS News Hour
Mother of man killed by immigration agent demands justice
'He took my son's life for nothing,' says mother of man killed by immigration agent
Clip: S2026 E60 | 8:57
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: California seeks to rename César Chavez Day
News Wrap: California seeks to rename César Chavez Day following sexual abuse revelation
Clip: S2026 E60 | 5:00
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
Israeli, Iranian strikes on energy facilities rattle markets
Israeli and Iranian strikes on oil and gas facilities rattle global markets
Clip: S2026 E60 | 7:16
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
Pentagon seeks up to $200 billion to fund Iran war
Pentagon poised to ask Congress for up to $200 billion to fund Iran war
Clip: S2026 E60 | 5:46
Watch 3:39
PBS News Hour
How Iranians are navigating daily life as war drags on
How Iranians are navigating daily life as war drags on
Clip: S2026 E60 | 3:39
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Iran war creates growing cracks within Trump's MAGA movement
Iran war creates growing cracks within Trump's MAGA movement
Clip: S2026 E60 | 6:18
Watch 8:22
PBS News Hour
Sen. Scott says U.S. should demolish Iran's nuclear ability
Sen. Scott says U.S. should balance budget but also 'demolish' Iran's nuclear ability
Clip: S2026 E60 | 8:22
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
White House turns to internet memes to promote Iran war
White House's use of internet memes to promote Iran war sparks criticism
Clip: S2026 E60 | 6:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E60 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E59 | 57:46