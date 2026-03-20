March 20, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
'He took my son's life for nothing,' says mother of man killed by immigration agent
News Wrap: California seeks to rename César Chavez Day following sexual abuse revelation
Israeli and Iranian strikes on oil and gas facilities rattle global markets
Pentagon poised to ask Congress for up to $200 billion to fund Iran war
How Iranians are navigating daily life as war drags on
Iran war creates growing cracks within Trump's MAGA movement
Sen. Scott says U.S. should balance budget but also 'demolish' Iran's nuclear ability
White House's use of internet memes to promote Iran war sparks criticism
March 19, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode