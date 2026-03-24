March 24, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
March 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Supreme Court hears mail-in ballot case that could impact the midterms
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP facing midterm pressure from DHS shutdown, Iran war
ICE agents deploy to major U.S. airports as TSA faces shutdown shortages
Trump rejects Senate proposal to reopen DHS without ICE funding
Deadly LaGuardia plane collision comes as U.S. air system faces significant stress
Trump says Iran wants 'deal' to end war, but regime denies talks and strikes continue
News Wrap: Senate on track to confirm Mullin as DHS secretary
Geoff Bennett explores Black comedy’s history and cultural impact in 'Black Out Loud'
News Wrap: Deadlock over DHS funding shows no signs of ending