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PBS News Hour

March 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 66 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, House Republicans reject a Senate deal to end the partial shutdown, even as airport lines grow longer. Israel targets Iran's nuclear facilities while Iran tries to assert more control over the Strait of Hormuz. Plus, an Army veteran faces conspiracy charges after participating in an anti-ICE protest.

Aired: 03/26/26 | Expires: 04/26/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:32
PBS News Hour
Trump extends deadline for Iran to reopen oil route
Trump extends deadline for Iran to reopen oil route or face power plant strikes
Clip: S2026 E65 | 4:32
Watch 9:21
PBS News Hour
Experts describe capabilities of new U.S. forces in Mideast
As more U.S. forces head to Mideast, military experts break down capabilities
Clip: S2026 E65 | 9:21
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
How Major League Baseball's new 'robo ump' system works
How Major League Baseball's new 'robo ump' challenge system works
Clip: S2026 E65 | 6:48
Watch 8:55
PBS News Hour
More states legalize assisted suicide for terminal patients
More states legalize medically assisted suicide for terminal patients
Clip: S2026 E65 | 8:55
Watch 7:15
PBS News Hour
Germany considers banning social media for most children
Germany considers banning social media for most children
Clip: S2026 E65 | 7:15
Watch 3:30
PBS News Hour
Iran warns of 'surprise' for U.S. if ground invasion begins
Iran warns of 'surprise' for U.S. troops if ground invasion begins
Clip: S2026 E65 | 3:30
Watch 6:57
PBS News Hour
What's fueling the heat wave blanketing much of the U.S.
How climate change has powered the heat wave blanketing much of the U.S.
Clip: S2026 E65 | 6:57
Watch 5:01
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Thune gives Dems final offer to end DHS shutdown
News Wrap: Thune gives Democrats 'last and final' offer to end DHS shutdown
Clip: S2026 E65 | 5:01
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E65 | 57:46
Watch 4:05
PBS News Hour
Iran rejects Trump's ceasefire terms and issues own demands
Iran rejects Trump's ceasefire terms and issues own demands as war continues
Clip: S2026 E64 | 4:05