March 27, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Trump extends deadline for Iran to reopen oil route or face power plant strikes
As more U.S. forces head to Mideast, military experts break down capabilities
How Major League Baseball's new 'robo ump' challenge system works
More states legalize medically assisted suicide for terminal patients
Germany considers banning social media for most children
Iran warns of 'surprise' for U.S. troops if ground invasion begins
How climate change has powered the heat wave blanketing much of the U.S.
News Wrap: Thune gives Democrats 'last and final' offer to end DHS shutdown
March 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Iran rejects Trump's ceasefire terms and issues own demands as war continues