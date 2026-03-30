March 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Iran hits Israeli oil refinery as Trump escalates threats in widening regional war
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on turnout for 'No Kings' protests
How next-gen nuclear could help meet energy demands – and the risks involved
Rising colorectal cancer rates in younger adults prompt new awareness push
TSA workers finally paid after 44 days, but challenges continue
News Wrap: Russian oil tanker arrives in Cuba
Israeli airstrike kills 3 journalists covering war in southern Lebanon
Israel launches new strikes on Iran as Rubio says war could end 'in a matter of weeks'
What's next after House Republicans reject Senate deal to end DHS shutdown
News Wrap: Pro-Iranian group claims it hacked Kash Patel's email account