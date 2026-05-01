May 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Oil prices surge again as Trump weighs options to end Iran war and Hegseth faces lawmakers
Fired immigration judge gives inside look at Trump’s deportation agenda
Germany builds up its military to prepare for a potential future without U.S. support
How new SNAP restrictions on sugary foods and drinks are affecting Texas residents
Rising fuel costs put budget airlines under pressure as Spirit faces bankruptcy
News Wrap: Gov. Janet Mills drops out of U.S. Senate race in Maine
Gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn opens up about her devastating crash and recovery
What to know after House passes Homeland Security funding and ends historic shutdown
April 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode