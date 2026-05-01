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PBS News Hour

May 1, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 91 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, Trump rejects Iran’s latest proposal to end the war. Prosecutors release new video showing the gunman at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner breaching security. The battle for the Senate comes into sharper focus with a prominent contender’s exit in Maine. Plus, Palestinian and Israeli authors of a new book about peace discuss their work to bridge divides.

Aired: 04/30/26 | Expires: 05/31/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:49
PBS News Hour
Oil prices surge as Trump weighs options to end Iran war
Oil prices surge again as Trump weighs options to end Iran war and Hegseth faces lawmakers
Clip: S2026 E90 | 3:49
Watch 5:55
PBS News Hour
Fired judge gives inside look at Trump’s deportation agenda
Fired immigration judge gives inside look at Trump’s deportation agenda
Clip: S2026 E90 | 5:55
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
Germany prepares for a potential future without U.S. support
Germany builds up its military to prepare for a potential future without U.S. support
Clip: S2026 E90 | 9:07
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
How new SNAP restrictions are affecting Texas residents
How new SNAP restrictions on sugary foods and drinks are affecting Texas residents
Clip: S2026 E90 | 7:37
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
Rising fuel costs put budget airlines under pressure
Rising fuel costs put budget airlines under pressure as Spirit faces bankruptcy
Clip: S2026 E90 | 6:01
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Gov. Mills drops out of U.S. Senate race in Maine
News Wrap: Gov. Janet Mills drops out of U.S. Senate race in Maine
Clip: S2026 E90 | 6:17
Watch 8:03
PBS News Hour
Gold medal skier Vonn opens up about her devastating crash
Gold medal skier Lindsey Vonn opens up about her devastating crash and recovery
Clip: S2026 E90 | 8:03
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
House passes DHS funding and ends historic shutdown
What to know after House passes Homeland Security funding and ends historic shutdown
Clip: S2026 E90 | 4:30
Watch 56:46
PBS News Hour
April 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E90 | 56:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E89 | 57:46