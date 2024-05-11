© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

May 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 133 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, an epidemiologist shares the latest updates about new COVID variants and a bird flu outbreak among cows. Then, why being around younger people is helping some older Americans stay healthier and happier. Plus, the hidden history of a photographer who captured the daily lives, struggles and contributions of Asian Americans.

Aired: 05/10/24 | Expires: 06/10/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:36
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli military expands Rafah evacuation orders
News Wrap: Israel expands Rafah evacuation orders ahead of potential military operation
Clip: S2024 E133 | 3:36
Watch 6:43
PBS NewsHour
What to know about new COVID variants, bird flu and measles
What to know about new COVID variants and the spread of bird flu and measles
Clip: S2024 E133 | 6:43
Watch 8:06
PBS NewsHour
How intergenerational connections help older Americans
How intergenerational connections help older Americans stay happier and healthier
Clip: S2024 E133 | 8:06
Watch 4:24
PBS NewsHour
The historic legacy of Asian American photographer Corky Lee
The history-making legacy of Asian American photographer Corky Lee
Clip: S2024 E133 | 4:24
Watch 10:24
PBS NewsHour
Sudan forces accused of ethnic cleansing in Darfur
Sudan’s paramilitary forces accused of ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity in Darfur
Clip: S2024 E132 | 10:24
Watch 3:57
PBS NewsHour
Michael Cohen expected on stand next week in Trump trial
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen expected on stand next week in hush money trial
Clip: S2024 E132 | 3:57
Watch 5:06
PBS NewsHour
Why Boy Scouts of America is changing its name
Why Boy Scouts of America is changing its name
Clip: S2024 E132 | 5:06
Watch 5:09
PBS NewsHour
Israel likely violated humanitarian laws, U.S. report says
Israel likely violated international humanitarian law in Gaza war, U.S. report says
Clip: S2024 E132 | 5:09
Watch 7:33
PBS NewsHour
Capehart and Lewis on fallout of Biden withholding weapons
Capehart and Lewis on the political fallout of Biden withholding some weapons from Israel
Clip: S2024 E132 | 7:33
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E132 | 57:46