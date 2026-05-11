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PBS News Hour

May 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 97 | 57m 46s

May 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/10/26 | Expires: 06/10/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E96 | 57:46
Watch 3:36
PBS News Hour
U.S. strikes on Iranian tankers throw diplomacy in question
U.S. strikes on Iranian tankers raise more questions over negotiations to end war
Clip: S2026 E96 | 3:36
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
What the latest jobs numbers tell us about the economy
What a stronger than expected jobs report tells us about the state of the economy
Clip: S2026 E96 | 6:09
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Pentagon releases ‘never-before-seen’ UFO files
News Wrap: Pentagon releases ‘never-before-seen’ UFO files on its website
Clip: S2026 E96 | 6:23
Watch 6:41
PBS News Hour
Virginia Supreme Court tosses Democrats’ redistricting plan
Virginia’s Supreme Court tosses voter-approved redistricting plan in blow to Democrats
Clip: S2026 E96 | 6:41
Watch 7:10
PBS News Hour
FDA Commissioner Makary on the ropes after months of turmoil
Why FDA Commissioner Makary is on the ropes after months of turmoil
Clip: S2026 E96 | 7:10
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
Cyberattack on Canvas highlights vulnerabilities for schools
Cyberattack on Canvas platform highlights vulnerabilities and risks for schools
Clip: S2026 E96 | 6:43
Watch 7:41
PBS News Hour
A look at new U.S. counterterror strategy’s shifting focus
New U.S. counterterror strategy focuses on drug cartels but omits right-wing extremism
Clip: S2026 E96 | 7:41
Watch 11:56
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Marcus on Virginia’s redistricting battle shakeup
Brooks and Marcus on Virginia’s major shakeup in the national redistricting battle
Clip: S2026 E96 | 11:56
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E95 | 57:46