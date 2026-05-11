May 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
May 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
U.S. strikes on Iranian tankers raise more questions over negotiations to end war
What a stronger than expected jobs report tells us about the state of the economy
News Wrap: Pentagon releases ‘never-before-seen’ UFO files on its website
Virginia’s Supreme Court tosses voter-approved redistricting plan in blow to Democrats
Why FDA Commissioner Makary is on the ropes after months of turmoil
Cyberattack on Canvas platform highlights vulnerabilities and risks for schools
New U.S. counterterror strategy focuses on drug cartels but omits right-wing extremism
Brooks and Marcus on Virginia’s major shakeup in the national redistricting battle
May 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode