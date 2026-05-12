May 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Supreme Court temporarily extends access to mifepristone
Robert Kagan on why he believes U.S. faces likely defeat in Iran
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the midterm outlook following redistricting legal battles
Lawsuit challenges Trump’s Reflecting Pool project as projected costs soar
What to know about the cruise ship hantavirus outbreak and the Americans facing quarantine
Congress back in session facing key funding and security deadlines
Trump rejects latest Iran peace proposal, says ceasefire on 'life support'
Artist Masako Miki crafts modern take on ancient Japanese folklore
How underwater speakers are helping revive coral reefs devastated by climate change
May 11, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode