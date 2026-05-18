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PBS News Hour

May 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 102 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, San Diego police respond to a shooting an Islamic center that they're calling a hate crime. The DOJ creates a $1.8 billion fund that could compensate Trump supporters. We sit down with former FBI Director James Comey, who has been indicted for a second time. Plus, an Ebola outbreak has claimed more than a hundred lives.

Aired: 05/17/26 | Expires: 06/17/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
Ex-ambassador: Trump's praise of Xi made U.S. look weak
Trump's 'elaborate' praise of Xi at China summit made U.S. look weak, ex-ambassador says
Clip: S2026 E101 | 6:26
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
Trump, Xi tout strategic stability but key questions remain
Trump and Xi pledge 'strategic stability' but key questions remain unanswered
Clip: S2026 E101 | 5:09
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
Primary challenge to Sen. Cassidy tests Trump's grip on GOP
Primary challenge to Louisiana Sen. Cassidy tests Trump's grip on GOP
Clip: S2026 E101 | 6:56
Watch 6:33
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Colorado governor commuting Tina Peters' sentence
News Wrap: Colorado Gov. Polis commuting sentence of Tina Peters
Clip: S2026 E101 | 6:33
Watch 10:12
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's trip to China
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's trip to China
Clip: S2026 E101 | 10:12
Watch 8:51
PBS News Hour
How to recognize and block AI-powered scam attempts
How to recognize and block AI-powered scam attempts
Clip: S2026 E101 | 8:51
Watch 7:44
PBS News Hour
Jerome Powell's impact and legacy at the Federal Reserve
Jerome Powell's impact and legacy at the Federal Reserve
Clip: S2026 E101 | 7:44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E101 | 57:46
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
China offers Trump grand welcome, issues warning on Taiwan
China offers Trump grand welcome, but issues warning on Taiwan
Clip: S2026 E100 | 7:16
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E100 | 57:46