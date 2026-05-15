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PBS News Hour

May 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 101 | 57m 46s

May 15, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/14/26 | Expires: 06/14/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:16
PBS News Hour
China offers Trump grand welcome, issues warning on Taiwan
China offers Trump grand welcome, but issues warning on Taiwan
Clip: S2026 E100 | 7:16
Watch 6:16
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate votes to withhold pay during shutdowns
News Wrap: Senate votes to withhold their own pay during future shutdowns
Clip: S2026 E100 | 6:16
Watch 3:54
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court extends access to mifepristone, for now
Supreme Court extends access to mifepristone, for now
Clip: S2026 E100 | 3:54
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
BLR celebrates 25 years of stories on illness and recovery
Bellevue Literary Review celebrates 25 years of stories on illness and recovery
Clip: S2026 E100 | 7:02
Watch 5:12
PBS News Hour
Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz' expected to close
Florida's controversial 'Alligator Alcatraz' expected to close
Clip: S2026 E100 | 5:12
Watch 9:21
PBS News Hour
How reality TV stars seeking office are changing politics
How reality TV stars seeking office are changing politics
Clip: S2026 E100 | 9:21
Watch 3:56
PBS News Hour
U.S.-China reset faces 'contradictions,' expert warns
U.S.-China diplomatic reset faces unresolved 'contradictions,' expert warns
Clip: S2026 E100 | 3:56
Watch 8:25
PBS News Hour
Analysts examine Trump-Xi call for stability and cooperation
Analysts break down Trump-Xi meeting and calls for stability and cooperation
Clip: S2026 E100 | 8:25
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 14, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E100 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 13, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E99 | 57:46