PBS NewsHour

May 31, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 153 | 57m 46s

Friday on the NewsHour, fresh reaction and analysis of the historic guilty verdict in Donald Trump's criminal hush money trial as the former president rails against his conviction. President Biden calls on Hamas to accept Israel's latest cease-fire proposal. Plus, a preview of Mexico's election as a violent and polarized campaign season comes to a close.

