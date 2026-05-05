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PBS News Hour

May 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 93 | 57m 46s

May 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/04/26 | Expires: 06/04/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:02
PBS News Hour
States scramble to redraw congressional maps before midterms
New wave of Southern states scramble to redraw congressional maps ahead of midterms
Clip: S2026 E93 | 5:02
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
Thousands of immigrant truckers lose CDLs in Trump crackdown
Thousands of immigrant truckers lose commercial licenses in Trump administration crackdown
Clip: S2026 E93 | 8:08
Watch 8:44
PBS News Hour
Families in Lebanon search for victims of Israeli strikes
Families in Lebanon still search rubble for loved ones killed in a day of Israeli strikes
Clip: S2026 E93 | 8:44
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
What inspired Douglas Stuart’s new novel ‘John of John’
How author Douglas Stuart’s journey to a remote Scottish island inspired ‘John of John’
Clip: S2026 E93 | 6:46
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
Iran defiant as U.S. pushes to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Iran remains defiant as U.S. launches new effort to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Clip: S2026 E93 | 4:50
Watch 4:54
PBS News Hour
What to know about human-to-human hantavirus transmission
Can hantavirus spread between humans? What to know as WHO investigates ship outbreak
Clip: S2026 E93 | 4:54
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
What the Supreme Court ruling means for abortion access
What the Supreme Court ruling means for abortion access and what comes next
Clip: S2026 E92 | 5:27
Watch 8:01
PBS News Hour
Analyzing the U.S. effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz
Analyzing the U.S. effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions
Clip: S2026 E92 | 8:01
Watch 1:44
PBS News Hour
Secret Service fires on man with a gun near the White House
Secret Service agent fires on man with a gun close to the White House
Clip: S2026 E92 | 1:44
Watch 3:13
PBS News Hour
Trump administration pays big bucks to abandon wind farms
Why the Trump administration is paying billions to abandon wind farms
Clip: S2026 E92 | 3:13