May 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
New wave of Southern states scramble to redraw congressional maps ahead of midterms
Thousands of immigrant truckers lose commercial licenses in Trump administration crackdown
Families in Lebanon still search rubble for loved ones killed in a day of Israeli strikes
How author Douglas Stuart’s journey to a remote Scottish island inspired ‘John of John’
Iran remains defiant as U.S. launches new effort to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Can hantavirus spread between humans? What to know as WHO investigates ship outbreak
What the Supreme Court ruling means for abortion access and what comes next
Analyzing the U.S. effort to reopen the Strait of Hormuz amid tensions
Secret Service agent fires on man with a gun close to the White House
Why the Trump administration is paying billions to abandon wind farms