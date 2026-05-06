May 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
May 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Senate GOP requests $1 billion in funding for Trump’s ballroom
Why Wynton Marsalis thinks jazz is the perfect metaphor for democracy
Thousands of immigrant truckers lose commercial licenses in Trump administration crackdown
Families in Lebanon still search rubble for loved ones killed in a day of Israeli strikes
How author Douglas Stuart’s journey to a remote Scottish island inspired ‘John of John’
Can hantavirus spread between humans? What to know as WHO investigates ship outbreak
New wave of Southern states scramble to redraw congressional maps ahead of midterms
Iran remains defiant as U.S. launches new effort to reopen Strait of Hormuz
May 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode