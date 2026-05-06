© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

May 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 94 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the U.S. and Iran exchange new proposals to end the war and President Trump tells the News Hour there's a "very good chance" of making a deal, Republican politicians in Texas ramp up campaigns against the state's growing Muslim community and we take a look back at how CNN founder Ted Turner changed the media landscape.

Aired: 05/05/26 | Expires: 06/05/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E93 | 57:46
Watch 5:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate GOP requests $1 billion for Trump ballroom
News Wrap: Senate GOP requests $1 billion in funding for Trump’s ballroom
Clip: S2026 E93 | 5:51
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
Wynton Marsalis on why jazz is democracy’s perfect metaphor
Why Wynton Marsalis thinks jazz is the perfect metaphor for democracy
Clip: S2026 E93 | 7:57
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
Thousands of immigrant truckers lose CDLs in Trump crackdown
Thousands of immigrant truckers lose commercial licenses in Trump administration crackdown
Clip: S2026 E93 | 8:08
Watch 8:44
PBS News Hour
Families in Lebanon search for victims of Israeli strikes
Families in Lebanon still search rubble for loved ones killed in a day of Israeli strikes
Clip: S2026 E93 | 8:44
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
What inspired Douglas Stuart’s new novel ‘John of John’
How author Douglas Stuart’s journey to a remote Scottish island inspired ‘John of John’
Clip: S2026 E93 | 6:46
Watch 4:54
PBS News Hour
What to know about human-to-human hantavirus transmission
Can hantavirus spread between humans? What to know as WHO investigates ship outbreak
Clip: S2026 E93 | 4:54
Watch 5:02
PBS News Hour
States scramble to redraw congressional maps before midterms
New wave of Southern states scramble to redraw congressional maps ahead of midterms
Clip: S2026 E93 | 5:02
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
Iran defiant as U.S. pushes to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Iran remains defiant as U.S. launches new effort to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Clip: S2026 E93 | 4:50
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 4, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E92 | 57:46