May 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
From 2020 election to retribution, how the Justice Department is advancing Trump’s agenda
Proposed FEMA changes raise questions about the future of disaster response
How EU efforts to stem migration affect a dangerous sea route to the Canary Islands
Somalia’s dire humanitarian situation escalates amid Iran war and Strait of Hormuz closure
An ‘accidental’ chef traces her unlikely journey into the culinary world in new memoir
Supreme Court districting ruling creates confusion in Louisiana early voting
U.S. and Iran exchange new proposals to end war
Ceasefire offers reprieve as Iranians endure conflict in Tehran
News Wrap: 3 new patients evacuated from cruise ship with deadly hantavirus outbreak
Remembering the life and legacy of visionary CNN founder Ted Turner