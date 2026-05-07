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PBS News Hour

May 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 95 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, the U.S. and Iran trade fire near the Strait of Hormuz. Rubio tries to mend relations with Pope Leo after Trump’s criticism. A look inside Louisiana, where the Supreme Court upended a congressional map months before the midterms. Plus, how European nations’ efforts to thwart asylum seekers from Africa affect a dangerous migration route to the Canary Islands.

Aired: 05/06/26 | Expires: 06/06/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:05
PBS News Hour
How the Justice Department is advancing Trump’s agenda
From 2020 election to retribution, how the Justice Department is advancing Trump’s agenda
Clip: S2026 E95 | 4:05
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
What proposed FEMA changes mean for disaster response
Proposed FEMA changes raise questions about the future of disaster response
Clip: S2026 E95 | 7:35
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
How EU efforts to stem migration affect dangerous sea route
How EU efforts to stem migration affect a dangerous sea route to the Canary Islands
Clip: S2026 E95 | 7:08
Watch 5:25
PBS News Hour
Iran war escalates Somalia’s dire humanitarian situation
Somalia’s dire humanitarian situation escalates amid Iran war and Strait of Hormuz closure
Clip: S2026 E95 | 5:25
Watch 6:58
PBS News Hour
Chef’s memoir traces unlikely path into the culinary world
An ‘accidental’ chef traces her unlikely journey into the culinary world in new memoir
Clip: S2026 E95 | 6:58
Watch 4:41
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court ruling creates confusion in Louisiana voting
Supreme Court districting ruling creates confusion in Louisiana early voting
Clip: S2026 E95 | 4:41
Watch 4:20
PBS News Hour
U.S. and Iran trade new proposals to end war
U.S. and Iran exchange new proposals to end war
Clip: S2026 E94 | 4:20
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
Ceasefire offers reprieve as Iranians endure war in Tehran
Ceasefire offers reprieve as Iranians endure conflict in Tehran
Clip: S2026 E94 | 6:42
Watch 5:24
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Patients evacuated from ship with hantavirus
News Wrap: 3 new patients evacuated from cruise ship with deadly hantavirus outbreak
Clip: S2026 E94 | 5:24
Watch 8:33
PBS News Hour
Remembering the life and legacy of CNN founder Ted Turner
Remembering the life and legacy of visionary CNN founder Ted Turner
Clip: S2026 E94 | 8:33