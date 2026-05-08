May 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
From 2020 election to retribution, how the Justice Department is advancing Trump’s agenda
Proposed FEMA changes raise questions about the future of disaster response
How EU efforts to stem migration affect a dangerous sea route to the Canary Islands
Somalia’s dire humanitarian situation escalates amid Iran war and Strait of Hormuz closure
An ‘accidental’ chef traces her unlikely journey into the culinary world in new memoir
Supreme Court districting ruling creates confusion in Louisiana early voting
Rubio attempts to mend relations with Pope Leo in Vatican meeting after Trump’s criticisms
U.S. destroyers and Iran trade fire in Strait of Hormuz in serious test of ceasefire
News Wrap: Tennessee passes new congressional map, sparking protest
May 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode