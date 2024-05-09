© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

May 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 131 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, Israel bombards Rafah as its leaders respond with defiance to President Biden freezing some weapons deliveries. Stormy Daniels clashes with Donald Trump's legal team as she takes the stand for a second day in the former president's hush money trial. Plus, a look at a battery-powered aircraft that could lead the transition away from fossil-fueled flight.

Aired: 05/08/24 | Expires: 06/08/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:10
PBS NewsHour
Congress grills school leaders over antisemitic incidents
Congress grills district leaders on rise in antisemitic incidents at high schools
Clip: S2024 E130 | 5:10
Watch 11:19
PBS NewsHour
Democratic, GOP lawmakers react to hold on weapons to Israel
Democratic, GOP lawmakers react to Biden pausing bomb shipment to Israel
Clip: S2024 E130 | 11:19
Watch 6:34
PBS NewsHour
Where Trump's classified documents case stands after delay
Where Trump's classified documents case stands after judge indefinitely postponed start
Clip: S2024 E130 | 6:34
Watch 12:19
PBS NewsHour
College students on divisions over Israel and free speech
College students on divisions over Israel, safety and what is considered free speech
Clip: S2024 E130 | 12:19
Watch 4:15
PBS NewsHour
Biden administration defends suspending weapons to Israel
Biden administration defends suspending weapons to Israel over Rafah assault concerns
Clip: S2024 E130 | 4:15
Watch 5:12
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: MTG's attempt to oust House Speaker Johnson fails
News Wrap: Marjorie Taylor Greene's attempt to oust House Speaker Johnson fails
Clip: S2024 E130 | 5:12
Watch 7:01
PBS NewsHour
Ukrainian troops who lost limbs receive prosthetics and hope
Ukrainian troops who lost limbs in war receive prosthetics and hope for the future
Clip: S2024 E130 | 7:01
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E130 | 57:46
Watch 5:40
PBS NewsHour
How Israel's operation in Rafah affects aid for Palestinians
How Israel's operation in Rafah affects aid for Palestinians and cease-fire talks
Clip: S2024 E129 | 5:40
Watch 4:25
PBS NewsHour
Israel seizes Gaza crossing as cease-fire hangs in balance
Israel seizes Gaza border crossing as cease-fire and hostage deal hangs in the balance
Clip: S2024 E129 | 4:25