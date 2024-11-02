© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

November 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 308 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, why anti-transgender ads are dominating the airwaves this election. Then, we check in on the state of the race in Wisconsin as candidates make their final pitch to voters. Plus, a look at the turmoil in Haiti that’s driving many to seek refuge in the United States.

Aired: 11/01/24 | Expires: 12/02/24
'They're all dead': Haitians try to flee increasingly inescapable gang violence
‘They’re all dead’: Haitians try to flee increasingly inescapable gang violence
Why anti-transgender political ads are dominating the airwaves this election
Why anti-transgender political ads are dominating the airwaves this election
News Wrap: Trump and Harris try to energize voters in final days of campaigning
News Wrap: Trump and Harris try to energize voters in final days of campaigning
A look at the state of the race in the critical battleground of Wisconsin
A look at the state of the race in the critical battleground of Wisconsin
November 1, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 1, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Harris and Trump focus on battleground states entering final weekend of campaign
Harris and Trump focus on battleground states entering final weekend of campaign
What early voting data signals about this year's election
What early voting data signals about this year's election
U.N. says situation in northern Gaza 'apocalyptic'
U.N. officials say situation in northern Gaza 'apocalyptic' as Israel continues offensive
Exploring what the partisan divide over trusting election results means for the country
Exploring what the partisan divide over trusting election results means for the country
News Wrap: Labor Department releases final jobs report before election
News Wrap: Labor Department releases final jobs report before election
