November 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
‘They’re all dead’: Haitians try to flee increasingly inescapable gang violence
Why anti-transgender political ads are dominating the airwaves this election
News Wrap: Trump and Harris try to energize voters in final days of campaigning
A look at the state of the race in the critical battleground of Wisconsin
November 1, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Harris and Trump focus on battleground states entering final weekend of campaign
What early voting data signals about this year's election
U.N. officials say situation in northern Gaza 'apocalyptic' as Israel continues offensive
Exploring what the partisan divide over trusting election results means for the country
News Wrap: Labor Department releases final jobs report before election