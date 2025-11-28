© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

November 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 332 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, Ukraine's leadership structure gets a shakeup as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's top aid resigns in the midst of a corruption scandal, President Trump vows to stop immigration from poorer countries after the fatal National Guard shooting blocks from the White House and we offer tips for holiday shopping on Black Friday in a year when prices are rising.

Aired: 11/27/25 | Expires: 12/28/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E331 | 57:46
Watch 7:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Death toll rises from massive Hong Kong fire
News Wrap: Death toll rises from massive Hong Kong fire
Clip: S2025 E331 | 7:51
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
Trump's deployment of National Guard gets renewed scrutiny
Trump's deployment of National Guard in U.S. cities gets renewed scrutiny
Clip: S2025 E331 | 7:31
Watch 7:20
PBS News Hour
Trump tries to put his stamp on the NFL, with mixed results
Trump tries to put his stamp on the NFL, but gets pushback from some fans
Clip: S2025 E331 | 7:20
Watch 9:47
PBS News Hour
How to navigate challenging conversations this Thanksgiving
How to navigate challenging conversations this Thanksgiving
Clip: S2025 E331 | 9:47
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
What we know about the National Guard shooting suspect
Investigations of National Guard shooting reveal suspect worked for CIA in Afghanistan
Clip: S2025 E331 | 5:33
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
The lesser-known history of a uniquely American sport
The lesser-known history of lacrosse, a uniquely American sport
Clip: S2025 E330 | 5:04
Watch 8:05
PBS News Hour
Music therapy helps Chinese elders in Boston overcome trauma
Music therapy helps Chinese elders in Boston overcome trauma
Clip: S2025 E330 | 8:05
Watch 9:40
PBS News Hour
Ohio group seeks common ground on immigration reform
In Ohio, a bipartisan community group seeks common ground on immigration reform
Clip: S2025 E330 | 9:40
Watch 4:09
PBS News Hour
The factors influencing turkey prices this Thanksgiving
The factors influencing turkey prices this Thanksgiving
Clip: S2025 E330 | 4:09