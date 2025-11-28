November 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
November 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Death toll rises from massive Hong Kong fire
Trump's deployment of National Guard in U.S. cities gets renewed scrutiny
Trump tries to put his stamp on the NFL, but gets pushback from some fans
How to navigate challenging conversations this Thanksgiving
Investigations of National Guard shooting reveal suspect worked for CIA in Afghanistan
The lesser-known history of lacrosse, a uniquely American sport
Music therapy helps Chinese elders in Boston overcome trauma
In Ohio, a bipartisan community group seeks common ground on immigration reform
The factors influencing turkey prices this Thanksgiving