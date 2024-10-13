© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

October 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 288 | 26m 45s

October 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 10/12/24 | Expires: 11/12/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:41
PBS News Hour
What’s next for Biden’s ‘Keeping Families Together’ policy?
Biden policy that protects undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens is on hold. What’s next?
Clip: S2024 E288 | 5:41
Watch 2:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Biden visits Florida in wake of Hurricane Milton
News Wrap: Biden visits Florida again in wake of Hurricane Milton’s destruction
Clip: S2024 E288 | 2:30
Watch 7:28
PBS News Hour
How the Pentagon is adapting to the threat of climate change
New book ‘Threat Multiplier’ details the fight for the Pentagon to adapt to climate change
Clip: S2024 E288 | 7:28
Watch 7:39
PBS News Hour
Civilians suffer as Israel intensifies strikes in Lebanon
Civilians feel nowhere is safe as Israel expands and intensifies strikes in Lebanon
Clip: S2024 E288 | 7:39
Watch 6:07
PBS News Hour
Inside the whimsical world of author Sandra Boynton
Inside the whimsical world of celebrated children’s author Sandra Boynton
Clip: S2024 E287 | 6:07
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
How Latino Americans are trying to close the wealth gap
How first-generation Latino Americans are trying to close the wealth gap
Clip: S2024 E287 | 5:44
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Why hurricanes can cause deaths for years after they hit
Why hurricanes can cause thousands more deaths in the years after they hit
Clip: S2024 E287 | 5:26
Watch 2:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Northern Gaza suffers under heavy Israeli strikes
News Wrap: Northern Gaza suffers under heavy Israeli bombardment
Clip: S2024 E287 | 2:30
Watch 3:49
PBS News Hour
American Jews reflect on High Holy Days a year after Oct. 7
‘The grief is ongoing’: American Jews reflect on the High Holy Days a year after Oct. 7
Clip: S2024 E287 | 3:49
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
October 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E287 | 26:45