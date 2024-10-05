© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

October 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 280 | 26m 46s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, how hundreds of California police officers are able to keep past misconduct confidential. Then, following allegations of discrimination inside the WNBA, a look at the state of protections for pregnant people in the workplace. Plus, why typewriters are seeing a renaissance in this age of digital technology.

Aired: 10/04/24 | Expires: 11/04/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:47
PBS News Hour
Lebanese civilians flee bombs as Israel intensifies attacks
Lebanese civilians run from bombs, sleep on streets as Israel intensifies attacks
Clip: S2024 E281 | 8:47
Watch 2:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel strikes Gaza on eve of Oct. 7 anniversary
News Wrap: Israel strikes northern Gaza on eve of Oct. 7 anniversary
Clip: S2024 E281 | 2:15
Watch 4:40
PBS News Hour
Israeli mother pleads for son’s return a year after Oct. 7
Israeli mother pleads for return of son held captive by Hamas a year after Oct. 7 attack
Clip: S2024 E281 | 4:40
Watch 7:56
PBS News Hour
Helene’s destruction spotlights gaps in homeowners insurance
Helene’s destruction puts spotlight on costly gaps in homeowners insurance
Clip: S2024 E281 | 7:56
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
October 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
October 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E281 | 26:45
Watch 3:34
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel expands deadly airstrikes in Lebanon
News Wrap: Israel expands deadly airstrikes in Lebanon as hundreds of thousands flee
Clip: S2024 E280 | 3:34
Watch 6:01
PBS News Hour
How California police officers have hid past misconduct
How hundreds of California police officers have kept past misconduct confidential
Clip: S2024 E280 | 6:01
Watch 7:06
PBS News Hour
The state of U.S. workplace protections for pregnant people
The state of anti-discrimination laws for pregnant workers in America
Clip: S2024 E280 | 7:06
Watch 7:25
PBS News Hour
Why typewriters are having a renaissance in the digital age
Why typewriters are having a renaissance in the digital age
Clip: S2024 E280 | 7:25
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
October 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
October 4, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E279 | 57:46