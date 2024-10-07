October 7, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Hurricane Milton rapidly intensifies to Category 5 storm
How the next generation of auto techs is preparing for the electric vehicle transition
Ukrainians face painful choice of leaving or staying as Russian forces advance on town
Helene recovery complicated by lies, hoaxes and conspiracy theories
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the voters and states that will decide the election
Kibbutz Be’eri remains frozen in horror a year after Hamas attack
Israel marks year since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack as war rages
Lebanese civilians run from bombs, sleep on streets as Israel intensifies attacks
News Wrap: Israel strikes northern Gaza on eve of Oct. 7 anniversary
Israeli mother pleads for return of son held captive by Hamas a year after Oct. 7 attack