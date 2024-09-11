© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

September 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 256 | 57m 46s

September 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/10/24 | Expires: 10/11/24
Watch 11:17
PBS News Hour
What happened in the first Harris-Trump debate of 2024
What happened in the first Harris-Trump debate of 2024
Special: 11:17
Watch 10:28
PBS News Hour
Social media's role in fueling extremism and misinformation
Social media's role in fueling extremism and misinformation in a divided political climate
Clip: S2024 E256 | 10:28
Watch 3:57
PBS News Hour
Israeli strike on UN school in Gaza kills dozens
Airstrike on UN school in Gaza kills dozens, Israel claims it was targeting militants
Clip: S2024 E256 | 3:57
Watch 8:38
PBS News Hour
How Trump's tariff plan would affect U.S. consumers
A look at how Trump's plan to increase tariffs would affect U.S. workers and consumers
Clip: S2024 E256 | 8:38
Watch 6:51
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Louisiana as Category 2
News Wrap: Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Louisiana as Category 2
Clip: S2024 E256 | 6:51
Watch 6:06
PBS News Hour
Analyzing the political fallout following the fiery Harris-Trump debate
Analyzing the political fallout following the fiery Harris-Trump debate
Clip: S2024 E256 | 6:06
Watch 6:25
PBS News Hour
Key takeaways and highlights from the contentious presidential debate
Key takeaways and highlights from the contentious presidential debate
Clip: S2024 E256 | 6:25
Watch 4:39
PBS News Hour
Trump doubles down on debunked conspiracy about Haitian immigrants in Ohio
Trump doubles down on debunked conspiracy about Haitian immigrants in Ohio
Clip: S2024 E256 | 4:39
Watch 4:49
PBS News Hour
Aysenur Eygi's friends reject Israeli explanation of her killing and demand justice
Aysenur Eygi's friends reject Israeli explanation of her killing and demand justice
Clip: S2024 E256 | 4:49
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E255 | 57:46