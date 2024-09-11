September 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
What happened in the first Harris-Trump debate of 2024
Social media's role in fueling extremism and misinformation in a divided political climate
Airstrike on UN school in Gaza kills dozens, Israel claims it was targeting militants
A look at how Trump's plan to increase tariffs would affect U.S. workers and consumers
News Wrap: Hurricane Francine makes landfall in Louisiana as Category 2
Analyzing the political fallout following the fiery Harris-Trump debate
Key takeaways and highlights from the contentious presidential debate
Trump doubles down on debunked conspiracy about Haitian immigrants in Ohio
Aysenur Eygi's friends reject Israeli explanation of her killing and demand justice
September 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode